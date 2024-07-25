Sirens accidentally set off at Ohio nuclear plant during repairs, startling community

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Neighbors in an Ohio community got a scare when sirens started going off at a nuclear power plant.

The emergency notification system for the Perry Nuclear Power Plant was accidentally set off Wednesday morning.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. Please rest assured that no emergency situation is occurring at this time. Again, the activation was accidental,” the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media.

The EMA said a repair technician accidentally set off the sirens.

