Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

SCOTTSBURG, Indiana — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Indiana teen believed to be in danger.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jazlynn Young who was last seen on Friday, January 5, at 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. She is believed to be in “extreme danger” and may require medical assistance.

Young is missing from Scottsburg, Indiana, which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 24/7 # or 911.

