‘Significant concerns for his well-being;’ Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing teen

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gary Phillips Jr. was last seen at his foster home on Heather Drive in Harrison Township on September 1, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

He was dressed in a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue/white Nike shoes at the time of his disappearance.

>> Miamisburg police close ‘unsettling’ case involving student who stabbed dead dog

The sheriff’s office said Phillips has a history of leaving his home without permission but his absences have never lasted more than 7-10 days, “raising significant concerns for his well-being.”

Phillips is described as being 5′9″, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the New Lebanon or Jefferson Township area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Harrison Township Investigations at 937-898-9811.

“Any leads or information, no matter how small, could be vital in locating him,” the sheriff’s office said.

©2023 Cox Media Group