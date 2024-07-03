Showers, storms could threaten local firework shows across the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Some of the Miami Valley’s biggest communities, including Dayton and Springfield, are supposed to be launching community fireworks tonight, but the forecast may cause some hiccups for some of the annual traditions.

A line of showers and storms is moving through the Miami Valley and it could threaten tonight’s shows.

Local organizers say they have plans in place for the rain.

In Clark County, the annual Buck Creek Boom is set to go off around 10 p.m. If the weather gets too severe, the show will be postponed to July 8, according to the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Facebook page.

In Dayton, city park officials are gearing up for their Lights in Flight firework show at Kettering Field. As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, that show will go on rain or shine after the sun goes down. If the wind gets too severe or lightning strikes, they’ll postpone the show for Thursday at the same time.

