Showers possible, unseasonably cool today; Milder this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Off and on showers today, cool

Couple cool nights tonight and tomorrow

Warming up by the weekend, more rain chances

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and a rumble or two of thunder is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Outdoor temperatures today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Today's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Unseasonably cool with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Rain chances the next 5 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Swimming forecast next 3 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Futurecast for Wednesday through 12:30 p.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Cool night with lows in the 40s.

Futurecast for Thursday at 5:30 a.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs around 70. Another cool night with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s. Slight chance of a shower or storm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.





