Showers possible, unseasonably cool today; Milder this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Off and on showers today, cool
- Couple cool nights tonight and tomorrow
- Warming up by the weekend, more rain chances
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and a rumble or two of thunder is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Unseasonably cool with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
Cool night with lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs around 70. Another cool night with lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to the lower 80s. Slight chance of a shower or storm.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: Another chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
©2024 Cox Media Group