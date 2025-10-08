Shooting star are possible

DAYTON — The Orionids are active from October 2nd to November 7th.

Orionids are a medium strength shower that sometimes reaches high strength activity. They produce 10-20 shower members at maximum. In exceptional years, 2006-2009, the peak rates were on par with the Perseids (50-75 per hour).

Recent displays have produced low to average displays of this shower. In 2025, a waning crescent moon will rise near dawn and will not affect the shower at all.

Next Peak - The Orionids will next peak on the Oct 20-21 night. On this night, the moon will be 0% full. So if the skies are clear there will be NO natural light pollution.

©2025 Cox Media Group