Shoes lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect in Miami Co.

TROY — A man is in jail after he allegedly robbed a drive-thru convenience store at a gunpoint store Thursday.

Around 11:40 p.m. officers were called to One Stop Drive Thru in Troy for reports of a robbery, according to a Troy police report.

When officers got on scene they talked to a worker who told them a white man wearing all back with a mask entered the drive-thru and made his way into the office area.

She said the man allegedly pointed his pistol at her, ordered her to close the bay doors, and then ordered her to hand over all the cash, according to the police report.

The man then took her phone and placed it outside to prevent her from calling 911 before he ran from the scene.

Officers looked at surveillance video where they made note of what the man was wearing, specifically the man’s shoes.

A hoodie was found near the scene that matched the one they saw on video and officers brought in a K-9 to try and track down the suspect.

The K-9 brought officers to an apartment complex where they talked to Joseph Hereford.

While talking with him officers noted marks on his thumbs which matched the man in the video, according to the police report.

Officers handcuffed him and he gave them consent to search his apartment.

Officers said they found shoes and other clothes that exactly matched the ones in the surveillance video. No cash or a gun was found.

Hereford was arrested and booked into the MIami County Jail on an initial charge of aggravated robbery.

