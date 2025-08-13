Sheriff’s office warns of scammers demanding utility bill payment

LOGAN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning after several people reported receiving scam calls.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on its social media page.

They say a scam caller is claiming to be with AES Ohio.

The caller states they need payment within 30 minutes, or they will shut off your electricity, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say that this call is a scam.

The sheriff’s office says if anyone has questions about their utility bill, they should contact their provider directly regarding payment.

