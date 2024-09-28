Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams involving police impersonation

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the rise of phone scams involving police impersonation.

According to a Facebook post, calls have been made to local residents where scammers identify themselves as members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer will call from a spoofed number to appear like a county office extension and will tell the recipient that they have an active warrant for their arrest.

The scammer may also demand money to have the warrant resolved.

They may tell you that the amount can be reduced if you pay immediately.

They will ask you to pay the money with a specified method such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or P2P payments.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to tell you have a warrant or to ask you for payment,” the post read.

If you receive a call from someone identifying as a law enforcement agency requesting money in lieu of arrest, hang up the phone.

