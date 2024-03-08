Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam claiming to be Butler County deputies

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they have been receiving calls about scammers calling citizens claiming to be Sgt. Rosser.

The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that the scammers are, “telling the individuals that they have warrants out for their arrest.”

They ask people to purchase different kinds of prepaid cards to avoid being arrested.

“The is a scam and is not true,” said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

They say if anyone receives a call like that to contact their local law enforcement agency.





