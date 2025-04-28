Sheriff’s office warns of ongoing toll payment scam text messages

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office continues to receive reports of an ongoing text scam.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several reports from people that they are receiving text messages “concerning unpaid highway toll fees or unpaid fines,” according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said that “this is like part of an ongoing, nationwide texting scam.”

The sheriff’s office says the messages are an attempt to scam people out of their money or personal information.

“The messages direct the recipient to click on a link included in the text or call a certain number listed in the text,” they said on Facebook. “They claim the recipient needs to do this so that they do not get arrested, fined, or encounter other legal issues. These messages also may include public officials’ names, known State or Local Office names, or other information that lends credibility or urgency to the message.”

The department stated that if anyone is worried that the message is real, they should search for the agency’s contact information.

They emphasized that no one should “click on the link or call the number in the message.”

