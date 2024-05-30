Sheriff investigating death of woman found in northern county lake

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The death of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found in a Champaign County lake is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Denise Fairchild, of Woodstock, a village in northeast Champaign County, was located Tuesday in Brush Lake, in the 8300 block of Brush Lake Road.

Her relatives called the county dispatch center Tuesday afternoon out of concern for her wellbeing because they had not been able to make contact with her. Deputies checked Fairchild’s residence but did not find her there.

Family members then directed deputies to the area of the lake, one of the possible locations they said Fairchild might frequent. Deputies spotted her in the water and called in Northeast Champaign County Fire and EMS, where rescue attempts were unsuccessful. Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county coroner’s office is involved in the death investigation as well, the sheriff’s office said.

