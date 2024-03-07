Sheriff’s office to hold SWAT training at Greene County school today

GREENE COUNTY — People will see extra law enforcement at a Greene County school.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the Greene County Regional SWAT will be doing some training at St. Brigid School this afternoon.

They said on social media that it will take place at the 300 block of Fairground Road from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“There will be several law enforcement personnel and vehicles in the parking lot of the school during the training exercise,” the sheriff’s office said.

St. Brigid School said on its social media page the training will take place after school.

They added that it would not interfere with students today and not affect the school’s dismissal procedures.

