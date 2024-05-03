Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in identifying 2 theft suspects in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help after a theft in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at the Sunglass Hut in Liberty Township, according to a social media post.

They posted photos on its Facebook page.

Security camera footage shows one person holding a pair of sunglasses and the other shows the second person holding a brown bag while wearing a Covid mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Nerlinger at (513) 759-7344.

