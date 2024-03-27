Sheriff’s office asking for help finding suspect of trailer theft

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is asking for help finding the suspect in a trailer theft case.

On March 16. a silver or gray SUV entered the lot of a county resident and connected to a trailer before leaving the area, The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle involved had a dark-colored passenger side front quarter panel.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Deputy North at (937) 484-6091 or via dispatch at (937)-653-3409.

Champaign County Trailer Theft Photo courtesy of Champaign County Sheriff's Office Facebook.





