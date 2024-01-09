Sheriff’s deputies asking for help in identifying persons of interest after attempted theft

BUTLER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest following an attempted theft last week.

>>Area police department warns of ‘unsolicited text scam’ from businesses

The Butler County Sheriff’s office wrote on social media they are asking anyone with information on three females who attempted to steal multiple clothing items.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Dillard’s in the Liberty Center in Liberty Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joe Nerlinger at (513) 513-759-7344.

©2024 Cox Media Group