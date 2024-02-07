Local

Sheriff’s deputies asking for help in finding Preble County wanted man

By WHIO Staff

Sheriff's deputies asking for help in finding Preble County wanted man

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Nathan W. Hake has felony warrants on three counts of passing bad checks.

The sheriff’s office released a poster of the suspect on its social media page.

Hake is wanted on two fourth-degree felony counts and one third-degree felony count.

Anyone with information or who has recently seen the suspect is asked to call the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262 or your local law enforcement agency.

The tip line phone number is 937-683-8047.

Hake’s last known address was on Alexander Road in Eaton.


