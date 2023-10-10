Sheriff: Man who allegedly stole more than $55k in Lowe’s merchandise wanted

WARREN COUNTY — Detectives are investigating a series of theft offenses totaling over $55,000, according to Warren County Sergeant John Smith with the Criminal Investigations Section.

>>Teen girl beaten with sticks, robbed of her iPad at Ohio park

Michael Askins has been identified as the alleged offender.

He has allegedly stolen approximately $12,000 of merchandise from Lowe’s stores in Warren County and more than $43,000 of merchandise from Tri-State area Lowe’s stores, Smith said.

Askins has active warrants through Warren County for these felony crimes, according to Smith.

He is described as a 38-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. He has short hair and tattoos on his neck, hands, and both arms, Smith said.

Michael Askins Michael Askins (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

>>Man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed newborn in Greene County

Askins is known to drive a newer black Dodge Ram and allegedly often removes the license plate while committing the crimes, Smith said.

Michael Askins Michael Askins (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information which may help with the investigation can Crime Tips to crimetips@wcsooh.org or contact Detective Paul Barger at 513-701-1799.

Michael Askins Michael Askins (Warren County Sheriff's Office)





©2023 Cox Media Group