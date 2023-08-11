Shelby County village awarded $500,000 grant for large park improvements

RUSSIA, Ohio — An over $500,000 grant was awarded to the Village of Russia in Shelby County for upgrades to its 20-acre Community Park.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the National Park Service has awarded the money and the investment is through the Land and Water Conservation Fund on Friday, a spokesperson said in a media release Friday.

The county plans to construct a new all-season pavilion with accessible interior restrooms and an 1,800 square foot splashpad.

“Ohio’s community parks give Ohioans a safe place to be active outdoors and gather with their neighbors,” Brown said. “All neighborhoods should have access to quality parks, and this investment is welcome news for the Village of Russia.”

The construction is planned to start in 2023 and be completed and operational in 2024, a Russia village spokesperson said in a separate media release.









