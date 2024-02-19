Sheetz to host grand opening of new Montgomery Co. location

VANDALIA — Sheetz will open a new gas station and store in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The store will be located on Benchwood Road in Vandalia.

Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prize giveaways including the chance to win free Sheetz for a year, according to a media release.

Those who attend are asked to donate a non-perishable food item. Those who donate will get a Sheetz-branded thermal bag.

Sheetz said they plan to donate $2,500 to The Foodbank and Special Olympics of Ohio.









