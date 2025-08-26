Sheetz celebrating grand opening of 800th store with freebies

Sheetz is celebrating the grand opening of its 800th store with freebies for customers.

To commemorate the opening of its 800th store in Raleigh, Sheetz is offering two free hot dogs with any purchase from August 28 to September 2, 2025, available at all locations through the Sheetz app.

Sheetz has seen significant growth since opening its 700th store in Columbus, Ohio, on September 12, 2023.

The company has expanded into markets, including Dayton, Detroit, and Toledo, with plans for further expansion in southeast Michigan.

Sheetz’s locations offer a Made-to-Order menu, allowing customers to order customized specialty drinks or food items.

Sheetz said they are aiming to reach 1,000 stores.

