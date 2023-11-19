Shed fire leads to suspected arson investigation

NORTHRIDGE — Firefighters responded to a shed fire that is believed to be a case of arson.

Crews were dispatched to 4422 Kenneth Ave in Northridge, just north of Dayton on reports of a shed fire.

The shed and the house on the lot were determined to be vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that the shed had no power, and the preliminary investigation led investigators to consider arson as the cause.

We will update this developing story as new information becomes available.





