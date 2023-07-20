Sewer reconstruction work to begin in City of Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Sewer reconstruction work is about to start in the City of Oakwood.

The Far Hills Reconstruction Projection will replace a large storm sewer that is near the end of its useful life, a city spokesperson said.

The first phase will start on the east side of Far Hills Avenue between Dellwood Avenue and Greenmount Boulevard and on Dellwood Avenue between Far Hills Avenue and E. Schantz Avenue.

The second phase will include work on the west side of Far Hills Avenue. It will take place on Far Hills between Dellwood Avenue and Greenmount Boulevard and along Devereux Drive.

The last phase takes place along Forrer Boulevard between Far Hills Avenue and E. Schantz Avenue, according to the spokesperson.

Work is anticipated to be finished late this year.

For updates, visit this website.

