‘Severe assault;’ Man attacks woman, holding her hostage in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFILED — A man is facing charges after police say he beat a woman, threatened to kill her, and tied her up, preventing her from leaving a home in Springfield late last month.

Ashanti Cherry, 47, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on counts of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction, strangulation, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence Tuesday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from an alleged violent attack that was outlined in Clark County Municipal Court records filed last week.

“This was a severe assault, life-threatening injuries,” Springfield Police Sergeant James Byron said Wednesday.

