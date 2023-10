XENIA — Several roads will be closed in Xenia during two major events on Oct. 14.

Main Street will be closed from King Street to Whiteman Street and Detroit Street from Church Street to Second Street for Xenia’s Harvest on Main event.

The event will take place from noon – 5 p.m.

Detroit Street between Second and Third Streets will be closed for Xenia Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m.





