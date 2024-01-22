Several officers, firefighters honored an annual awards banquet

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Several police officers and firefighters were honored this weekend.
This happened at the Montgomery County Police and Fire Chiefs Association annual awards banquet Saturday night at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell emceed the event.
This year’s winners are:
- Police of the Officer of the Year- Kettering Police Office Mark Steffano
- Firefighter of the Year- Jeff Lykins, Chief of the Dayton Fire Department
- EMS Person of the Year- Chris Delange, Kettering Fire Department
