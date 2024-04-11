Several medics on scene of injury crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Several medics are on the scene of an injury crash in Dayton Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched just after 8:01 a.m. to the intersection of Arbor Boulevard and Alice Street on initial reports of a crash.

A fourth medic was requested to the scene, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

The intersection has been blocked off while officers are investigating the crash.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.

