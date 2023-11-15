Several firefighters on scene of house fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Several firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Warren County early Wednesday morning.

>>‘We’re in shock;’ Ohio community coming together after 3 students, 3 others killed in bus crash

Firefighters from Montgomery County were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to the 8000 block of Sue Avenue to provide mutual aid on a house fire in Franklin.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters from the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched to the scene.

Several Warren County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are also at the scene.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage to the home and if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group