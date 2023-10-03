Several firefighters respond after fire reported at local business

MORAINE — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a Montgomery County business early Tuesday morning.

Moraine firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Arbor Boulevard just around 6:10 a.m. on initial reports of a fire, fire officials told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson..

They said the fire was contained to a dust collector but is out.

Images from the scene show several firefighters responded to the scene.

Workers evacuated the business, according to scanner traffic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

