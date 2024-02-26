Several construction projects to take place in Beavercreek this year

BEAVERCREEK — There are several construction projects planned this year to help improve roads through the City of Beavercreek.

The city announced eight planned capital improvement projects that will receive both federal and local funding for each project.

Two of the projects will be on N. Fairfield Road.

The first project will be reconstructing N. Fairfield Road from Pentagon Boulevard to Interstate 675.

This includes the installation of an asphalt overlay along this portion of N. Fairfield Road.

The reconstruction of the existing concrete island and catch basin repairs.

The total cost will be over $1.7 million. This includes more than $900,000 in federal grants and at least $800,000 in local funding.

The second project is the widening project along North Fairfield Road between Lawson Drive and Fairwood Drive. They will add a new center turn lane and widen a sidewalk along the east side of N. Fairfield Road.

The total cost will be nearly $2.2 million. This includes more than $1.1 million from federal grants and nearly $1 million in local funding.

The other projects include resurfacing Colonel Glenn Highway from Grange Hall Road to the city’s western corporation limit and stormwater improvement projects along Willowcrest Road and Vinelane Trail.

The city will do sidewalk improvements along Kemp Road and widen Grange Hall Road from Kemp Road to Summerfield Drive.

For more details about the projects, visit this website.

