Several agencies respond to large field fire in Greene County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Several agencies were called to reports of a major field fire in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. crews were called to a field fire at 1090 Spring Valley-Alpha Road, according to Greene County dispatchers.

The fire was so large it prompted a two-alarm response.

>> Suspects identified after ‘suspicious’ fire closes Beavercreek Walmart, police say

At least six fire agencies have responded to the fire, dispatchers confirmed.

At this time the fire has not spread to nearby structures.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group