UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:18 p.m.

Power has been restored to AES Ohio customers in Champaign County Thursday morning.

At least 1,500 AES Ohio customers were without power just after 1 a.m., according to AES Ohio’s outage map..

The outage was concentrated in the St. Paris area near Lakeland Golf Course.

Several AES Ohio customers are dealing with a power outage in Champaign County early Thursday morning.

The cause of the outage is not known currently.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

