Services for unaccompanied veteran to be held in Dayton

DAYTON — Services will be held this week for an area U.S. Army veteran.

A service will be held on Aug 1. at 12:30 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Vietnam veteran Avert Lee Jones was a private first class in the U.S. Army, the Dayton VA said.

Jones served from August 1963 until August 1965.

Jones was from Cincinnati.

Unacconampained veterans have no known next-of-kin or have next-of-kin who are unable to attend services.

The service will be held in committal shelter A and is open to the public.









