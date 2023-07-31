Services for unaccompanied veteran to be held in Dayton

DAYTON — Services will be held this week for an area U.S. Army veteran.
A service will be held on Aug 1. at 12:30 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.
Vietnam veteran Avert Lee Jones was a private first class in the U.S. Army, the Dayton VA said.
Jones served from August 1963 until August 1965.
Jones was from Cincinnati.
Unacconampained veterans have no known next-of-kin or have next-of-kin who are unable to attend services.
The service will be held in committal shelter A and is open to the public.
