September summer heat isn’t uncommon

DAYTON — High temperatures recently were well below normal. This time of year at the Dayton International Airport, highs are typically around 80 degrees. However, with one potent cold front after another, cool and dry air from Canada kept pushing into SW Ohio. What us Ohioans like to call “False Fall”.

Since August 19th, 21 out of the 23 days at DAY have been below normal with afternoon high temperatures. Compared that to last year, from September first to the 12th of the month 7 out of 12 days were above normal. For the entire month DAY experienced five 90 degree days.

Part of which was our last heat wave of the season, a true heat wave, three consecutive days of 90 plus degrees. If fact, out of the last 10 falls starting September 1st through November 30th, 9 out of 10 were above average with high temperatures.

