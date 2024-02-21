Semi slams into stopped car; 1 dead

CLERMONT COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Clermont County Tuesday.
Around 7:55 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on State Route 32 in Batavia Township, according to a media release.
An initial investigation showed that a Freightliner Semi driven by Brandon Mullins, 36, was eastbound on SR-32 when it failed to stop and hit a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Travis Light, 32.
>> Firefighter taken to hospital after battling Trotwood house fire
The crash caused Light’s car to go off the right side of the road.
Light was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he later died.
Mullins was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
©2024 Cox Media Group