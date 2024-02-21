Semi slams into stopped car; 1 dead

CLERMONT COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Clermont County Tuesday.

Around 7:55 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on State Route 32 in Batavia Township, according to a media release.

An initial investigation showed that a Freightliner Semi driven by Brandon Mullins, 36, was eastbound on SR-32 when it failed to stop and hit a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Travis Light, 32.

>> Firefighter taken to hospital after battling Trotwood house fire

The crash caused Light’s car to go off the right side of the road.

Light was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he later died.

Mullins was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.





©2024 Cox Media Group