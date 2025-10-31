Semi hauling oversized load strikes overpass in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A semi hauling an oversized load struck an overpass in Darke County Thursday evening.

Around 7:51 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of U.S. Route 127 North and State Route 49 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi hauling an oversized load, driven by 45-year-old Faramuz Shakhpandarov of Dayton, was traveling north on U.S. Route 127 in the right lane.

An SUV, driven by 44-year-old Mary Hanes of Union City, Indiana, was also traveling north on U.S. Route 127 in the left lane beside the semi.

As Shakhpandarov attempted to pass under SR-49, his oversized load struck the overpass structure.

When the load struck the overpass, debris fell and struck the top of the SUV, causing damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Department of Transportation responded to inspect the overpass.

As of 12:00 a.m. Friday morning, all traffic lanes were reopened for normal traffic flow.

Through further investigation, it was revealed that the oversized load violated multiple permit restrictions.

Shakhpandarov was cited for Oversized Load Permit violations, as well as issued fines from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement.

