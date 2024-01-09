Semi crash impacting traffic on I-675 in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Police and medics are responding to a crash involving a semi on I-675 in Miami Township.
The right lane is currently blocked on I-675 North at Ramp I-75 North to I-675 North due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries have been reported and how the crash occurred.
We will continue updating this story.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: The right lane is blocked on I-675 North at RAMP I-75 North to I-675 North (MM: 1) due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/LpeZwiAEIz— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) January 9, 2024
