Semi crash impacting traffic on I-675 in Miami Twp.

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TWP. — Police and medics are responding to a crash involving a semi on I-675 in Miami Township.

The right lane is currently blocked on I-675 North at Ramp I-75 North to I-675 North due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries have been reported and how the crash occurred.

We will continue updating this story.

