‘Self-report;’ City asking residents to participate in water testing survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is asking people to help with a crucial water supply survey by locating the water pipes in their homes and taking a picture.

The city is asking people to go into your house or apartment and see if your pipes are plastic, copper, steel, or lead.

The federal government is making every city do this to gather information to protect fringing water supplies. Dayton is known for doing everything in its power to protect its water well fields. and now they are asking residents for their help.

“We’re asking them to self-report,” Keshia Kinney, with the City of Dayton, said.

Kinney said the project is a federal EPA mandate to identify what type of pipes are used in homes across the country.

“No, well, not if they are doing it inside their homes,” Kinney said when asked if residents would need to dig.

All people need is to take a picture of the pipes and maybe a coin or key to scrape rust off the pipe.

“Or paints some people paint over pipes, it’s just to find out the composition,” Kinney said.

Patrick Llake lives in a Dayton neighborhood that has some underground pipe work going on right now.

“It’s crazy, I don’t want to be like Michigan, like Flint Michigan,” Llake said.

He knows that leaking lead pipes are a big concern for anyone when it comes to water.

“I would hate for there to be something we are not supposed to have,” Llake said.

The City of Dayton has a process for treating pipes to keep the water from being contaminated.

“Our basic treatment process adds a nice coating to the inside of the pipes, which provides separation from the water and the pipes to keep the metal from seeping into the water,” Kinney said.

The city isn’t sure what level of participation they will get from this voluntary program, so they will be doing some digging and sampling of their own once the project begins. They have to provide their findings to the EPA by this October.

Homeowners can expect to get a flyer potentially by the end of this week, that takes you through how to complete the survey and upload the results to a website the city will also have set up by the end of this week.













