Security preps for NATO assembly in downtown Dayton continue

DAYTON — Security fencing is up in parts of downtown Dayton, ready for NATO delegates from around the world.

>>RELATED: NATO: What you need to know; Road closures, detours, and parking

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a large part of downtown Dayton will be restricted starting Wednesday because hundreds of people from 32 countries will be converging on the city for the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Dayton police estimated they have 14,000 feet of fencing and 6,000 feet of concrete barriers to block off the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

NATO assembly signs and flags for each delegate’s country are lining the streets of downtown Dayton, and police are visible on nearly every corner.

“If that’s what it takes for them to be safe, you know, okay,” Dayton resident Michael Bissallion said.

Bissallion has lived in Dayton for more than 40 years. He takes the RTA every day and visits downtown often.

“I’ve been to every Broadway show at the Schuster this year,” he said.

Coming from a military family, he said he’s excited about the NATO assembly.

“I feel proud. I’m glad they’re here. I’m not like a personal supporter of, but like I’ve always followed Mike Turner, and I think he had a hand in bringing them here,” Bissallion said.

State Representative Mike Turner was instrumental in bringing the assembly to Dayton.

It’ll be the first time in more than 20 years that NATO has been held in the United States.

“I feel like it’s a good thing that they are here, but I’m not so sure about the way that all it’s going about you know,” Bissallion said.

He said seeing the fences and barricades everywhere is a little startling.

“You know, to anybody that’s a part of NATO is an important person in this world, not just this country. With everything that they do, they need to feel safe. But I think at the same time, we need to be a little more cautious and courteous as the people who live here,” Bissallion said.

Downtown will be restricted until Tuesday, May 27.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group