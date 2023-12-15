Security guard of local bar shot during aggravated robbery, police say

DAYTON — A security guard was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot during an aggravated robbery Thursday night.

Around 10:10 p.m. Dayton officers were called to Sugar’s Lounge on North Main Street for reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Steven Bauer with Dayton Police Department.

The victim, a security guard for the bar, was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.

An initial investigation found that the shooting was a result of an aggravated robbery.

It remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.









