Local

Secret Service agent gives perspective after Trump assassination attempt

By WHIO Staff
Trump rally assassination attempt

Trump attempted assassination BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped and injuries were visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

A man who used to run the Dayton Secret Service Office has perspective on how security at events like former President Donald Trump’s rally works.

News Center 7′s John Bedell will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The security at Saturday’s rally included law enforcement officers from federal, state, and local agencies.

>> JD Vance selected as Donald Trump’s running mate; Trump officially nominated

Because Trump is a Secret Service protectee, that agency would have taken the lead on security at the event.

News Center 7 spoke to Todd Bagby, who spent years working for the U.S. Secret Service out of the federal building in downtown Dayton. He spent 27 years as a special agent and was the resident agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Dayton Office when he retired in 2018.

He’s now an investigator for the Secret Service in their Cincinnati field office.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read