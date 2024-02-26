Second measles case reported in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A second case of measles has been identified in Miami County.

Health officials in Miami County said that the case was associated with the previous case reported last week.

“(Miami County Public Health) staff have investigated this case and found no additional exposures to the public,” a spokesperson said.

As News Center 7 reported last week, a Miami County resident came down with measles and traveled to the Kroger on Union Blvd in Englewood on Feb. 13.

Health officials said those in the store on that day from 12:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. were exposed to measles.

Symptoms of measles can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Three to five days after these symptoms occur, a rash can appear.

“Measles can be serious, and about 1 in 5 people who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling,” the spokesperson said.

