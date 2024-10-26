Second man arrested in death of 13-year-old found shot in Ohio alley

COLUMBUS — A second man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 13-year-old who was found shot in an Ohio alley in April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dock Parker, 21, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. As our news partners at WBNS reported, the charge was in connection to the shooting death of 13-year-old Angel Diaz in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

On April 14, Columbus officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Medina Avenue and East Hudson Street. When they went to the area, they didn’t find anything initially.

Officers were called back out to East Hudson Street nearly two hours later on reports of a dead body. Police then found Diaz’s body in an alley. He had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

After the shooting, a Ford Escape was seen leaving the scene. Court records obtained by WBNS revealed that detectives determined the SUV was driven by Jaivon Jones and witnesses said they saw gunshots coming from the SUV.

Jones admitted to being the driver when the shots were fired but denied that the shot came from his SUV.

Cellphone location data received by detectives revealed that Parker was also inside the SUV, WBNS reported.

Court records also revealed he was allegedly posing with another man who had a handgun with a “switch” on it. Detectives said the gunshot recording on ShotSpotter was consistent with what a “switch” sounded like.

WBNS reported that Jones was arrested in June and also charged with murder.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



