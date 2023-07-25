Second Harvest Food Bank extends alley food pick-up hours two days a week

SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County foodbank is expanding some of its critical services during the week to help members of the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield has expanded its alley emergency food pick-up hours on Tuesday and Thursday nights, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The change, which went into effect earlier this month, was “a response to the needs of working individuals and families who previously faced challenges accessing essential food resources due to limited availability during regular weekday business hours.”

Now, two nights a week, the alley emergency food pick-up will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

Sarah Roberts, Programs Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank, called the decision “a significant step forward in our mission to alleviate hunger in Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties.”

“We listened to the voices of our community, and we understand the challenges faced by working individuals who struggle to find time to visit the food bank during regular business hours. By offering later weeknight hours, we aim to make our critical services more accessible to those who need them the most,” Roberts said.

The food bank’s alley emergency food pick-up hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The alley pick-up is closed Friday, but community members can visit the extended Friday onsite food distributions from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More information on Second Harvest Food Bank can be found online at www.theshfb.org or by calling (937)-325-8715.

