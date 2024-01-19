‘Second family’ steps up to rally around, support local teacher battling breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD — Staff members at Simon Kenton Elementary School in Springfield are rallying in support of a fellow teacher who recently was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We have had several members of our staff who have either endured cancer or who are actively going through it,” Simon Kenton Principal Allyson Thurman said Thursday. “This is a small way that we can show them that they have a second family of people who love them and who will be here for them every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to remission.”

Kindergarten teacher Molly Carroll, 32, received her diagnosis on Jan. 5 and is scheduled to begin chemotherapy in a week, according to Springfield City School District.

Simon Kenton staff, to show their support for Carroll as she begins what will be a very trying physical and emotional journey, the Simon Kenton staff surprised her on Thursday morning by wearing white and pink T-shirts that bear the message ‘In Our Fighting Era.’

The staff will continue to wear the shirts throughout the school year the day before Molly receives treatment as a boost of encouragement.

The staff also gifted Carroll with a “chemo care package.”

In addition, Simon Kenton students will receive a special surprise next week so they may also show their support for Ms. Carroll.













