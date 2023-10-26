Search for suspect in Oakwood ends without arrest

OAKWOOD — Police spent part of the morning looking for a suspect in Oakwood.

Police from Kettering, who conducted the search, were looking for a suspect with multiple felony warrants around the area of Irving Ave and Volusia Ave, according to the department’s public information officer (PIO).

Officers had been trying to stop the suspect’s vehicle for multiple days and they found the suspect’s vehicle partially disabled this morning. When it did stop, the person inside got out and ran, leading to the search.

A K-9 unit was called to try and track the suspect down but was later called off.

The search ended with no arrest made, according to the PIO.

