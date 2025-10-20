Search resumes for missing 20-year-old man at private lake in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A search for a missing man has resumed at a private lake in Preble County Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday crews were dispatched to a private lake on Guy Murray Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a 20-year-old man was in the lake when the kayak he was in overturned.

The caller told dispatchers he tried to search for the man for 20-30 minutes before calling 911.

Fire personnel were unable to locate anyone during their initial search of the lake on Sunday.

Crews including watercraft with sonar, drones and K-9 units began searching Monday morning and will continue throughout the day.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

