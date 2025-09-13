Search on Great Miami River for man, girl after ‘belongings’ found on riverbank ends for night

DAYTON — After a day and a half of searching parts of the Great Miami River, investigators haven’t found a missing girl and a man.

Search continues on Great Miami River for man, girl after 'personal belongings' found on riverbank

The search efforts began after personal belongings were found on the riverbank in the area of West Monument Avenue and I-75 on Thursday.

Dayton Fire Department Chief Mike Rice described the items as “personal belongings you wouldn’t usually feel someone would leave behind.”

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that got authorities out to the riverbank.

“I’m down at the river, RiverScape, and I see someone phone, got car keys and shoes and socks and there is nobody around,” the caller said.

The caller was concerned about what they found.

“Something bad might happen. I don’t know. I’m just reporting,” they said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

