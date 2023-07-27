Search begins for Dayton Holiday Festival tree; How to nominate yours

DAYTON — The search for the perfect tree to be the center of Dayton’s Grande Illumination celebration has started.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for a grand tree to adorn Courthouse Square this holiday season. The tree will be decorated with thousands of lights.

Crews will cut down the selected tree, remove the stump, and transport it to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners, according to a spokesperson for DDP.

The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables

A search crew will select the winning tree at the end of October.

Anyone who would like to nominate a tree can call Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org.

