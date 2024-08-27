Schools announce early dismissals, closures as dangerous heatwave continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals today ahead of a dangerous heat wave in the Miami Valley.
Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County will be closed through Wednesday due to the heat.
Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release on Wednesday.
Celina City Schools in Mercer County will be closing at 12:20 p.m. and have a two-hour early release on Wednesday for seventh to twelfth-grade students.
